Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Stuns In A Completely See-Through Top & Pants

The German lingerie model flashed her bikini in a stunning new photo.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae stunned fans this week as she posed in a completely sheer crop top and pants over her bikini. The beauty rocked the flirty garments from friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor‘s eponymous swimwear line in a hot new shot posted to Instagram as she proved once again why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the game right now.

In the photo, which Devon Windsor Swim posted to social media on February 11, the German lingerie model flashed her seriously fit and toned body to the world as she slipped into the sheer black co-ord two-piece set.

Lorena gave fans a good look at all her hard work in the gym as she slipped into her simple and chic black bikini, which was made up of a triangle top with a thin string across her chest and slightly thicker straps over both of her shoulders.

She rocked that with matching black high-waisted bikini bottoms on her bottom half, which featured a triangle of material held up by a thick band that stretched around her slim middle just a little higher than her hips.

The bikini look was visible through the sheer fabric of her two-piece, which was actually a fun cover-up look from the newly-launched swimwear brand.

The see-through top was a mesh crop-top with short sleeves that flashed more of her very toned torso and plunged pretty low at the chest.

As for the matching bottoms, they were also high-waisted just like her bikini and gave a peek at her toned legs via its rectangular holes. The sheer design stretched up to her waist with a thicker black band around her middle and two tassles that dangled down.

Lorena wore a gold shell choker necklace and pulled on the top in the gorgeous snap. She tugged on the bottom of the crop-top with both of her hands as she looked off into the distance with her highlighted brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders.

The stunning new photo of the 25-year-old beauty was actually posted to Devon Windsor Swim’s official account to announce that pieces from the swimwear line are now available to purchase via Shopbop.

Fans clearly loved seeing Lorena as she rocked the sheer ensemble, as the comments section was flooded with praise.

“Lorena,” one fan wrote with an eye heart emoji.

Another wrote, “Beautiful!!!”

As well as serving as a model for Devon Windsor’s new swimwear line, Lorena is also a model for Solid & Striped and is often spotted stripping down to two-pieces and swimsuits from that line.

One recent set of photos uploaded to Instagram earlier this month showed the beauty as she laid in the sand in a flirty strapless white bikini.