Jenelle Evans Talks About Possibly Returning To ‘Teen Mom 2’ In The Future: ‘Things Can Change In A Minute’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV reality show series Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, the mom-of-three was let go from the show last year, and it is unclear if she will return. In a new interview with Pop Culture, Jenelle opened up about the possibility of returning to the show and also revealed that she has some ideas for shows of her own if she ends up out of contract with MTV come April.

“Right now, I dont know where MTV’s head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea,” she explained adding that for now, her plan is to wait until April before she starts talking to other companies.

While she admitted that she doesn’t talk to the network too much, she did say that they talk “here and there.”

“Whenever I ask what’s going on with me, they’re just like, ‘We don’t know, we’re just not gonna use you for this season right now,’ and they’re just kind of beating around the bush,” she added.

In the meantime, the mom-of-three has been keeping her fans updated via YouTube videos that she makes about her life. She recently opened up about the content she films on her own, explaining that she is trying to “steer away” from drama. She admitted that even if she doesn’t get to film her life again, she wouldn’t mind being involved in the production of another show. It turns out that the former reality television show star even has some ideas for other shows.

“I have a lot of show ideas — a lot of different reality show ideas. Kind of like Bachelor-like style ideas, dating ideas, you know young mom ideas basically — I wouldn’t say teenagers though,” she revealed.

Despite having these ideas, she admitted that she has to wait until her contract with MTV is up to pursue any other ventures. For now, she explained that she is putting her focus on herself.

Jenelle currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee and has been focusing on her life there. Reportedly, the divorce with her estranged husband is still happening, despite the two being spotted out and about together. The two share a 3-year-old daughter together and Jenelle reportedly wants to be able to co-parent with David for their daughter. She opened up about co-parenting with both David and her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, in a recent YouTube video.

Whether or not Jenelle Evans will return to Teen Mom 2 is yet to be seen, but it sounds like the mom-of-three has plenty of ideas that she wants to pursue in the future. For now, fans can keep up with Jenelle on her social media pages including her YouTube channel.