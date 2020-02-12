WWE News: Roman Reigns Pitches Dream Match Against The Rock At ‘WrestleMania 37’

Although WrestleMania 36 is still about two months away, people are already talking about what could be expected at next year’s edition of the “Show of Shows,” which will be held in the Los Angeles area in 2021. As far as Friday Night SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns is concerned, he’s hoping WrestleMania 37 will include one particular “dream match,” an encounter that would pit him against his cousin, former WWE Champion and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Speaking to reporters at the WrestleMania 37 press conference on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, Reigns talked about how he feels a match between him and The Rock would be ideal for the event. According to Bleacher Report, “The Big Dog” pointed out that the location of next year’s WrestleMania makes it more convenient than usual for the wrestler-turned-actor to appear at the event.

“I said it earlier. Man, if there’s a stadium to hold… Hey DJ, check it out. Not bad, right?” Reigns continued, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.

“I mean, everyone’s always dream-matching me and him. First of all, we’re family so it’s all love, but if there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in, a venue to hold that mass scale of attention that he’s going to bring… it’s right here in your backyard, you know what I mean? Ya ain’t gotta go far.”

Pleasure to help announce @WrestleMania 37 @SofiStadium in Los Angeles. Amazing to see the progress of this place … can’t wait to get y’all in it next year!!! #WestCoast pic.twitter.com/UggOx0sZm3 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 11, 2020

Per Bleacher Report, this isn’t the first time that Reigns suggested a dream match between him and The Rock. In October, the former Universal Champion appeared on GQ Sports‘ Actually Me web series, saying that the match could work if it is done right, considering their family ties and The Rock’s status as a big name in both professional wrestling and show business. He did suggest, however, that the logistics would be tricky, as the Jumanji: The Next Level actor only has so much free time as one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Although the aforementioned dream match would likely do great business at WrestleMania 37 due to both wrestlers’ combined star power, another potential roadblock to consider is the fact The Rock had confirmed last year that he had “quietly” retired as a professional wrestler.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 46-year-old WWE legend explained in August 2019 that he decided to hang up his wrestling boots because he felt he had achieved everything he could in the squared circle, both in the ring and on the microphone. However, as WrestlingNews.co stressed, there’s always a chance The Rock would consider a one-off return if it means giving fans a chance to square off against a family member like Reigns.