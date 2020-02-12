‘This Is Us’ Fans Beyond Annoyed As They Look For Closure In ‘Sad Three’ Storylines

Fans of the NBC reality show are growing frustrated by the drawn-out trilogy storylines.

This Is Us fans are ready to flash forward to next week. Following the final “trilogy” episode involving the teen and present-day Big Three, viewers of the NBC drama took to social media to reveal that they are fed up with the drawn-out storylines that have been nearly a month in the making.

Warning: Plot points from the This Is Us “A Hell of a Week” episodes are revealed below.

After the Kate-centric episode “A Hell of a Week: Part Three,” This Is Us fans were left with more questions than answers. A teaser for next week’s episode, “The Cabin,” shows the Pearsons will end up at the family cabin in scenes set in the 1990s and 2020.

In the comments to an Instagram post about the present-day “Sad Three” (played by Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown), fan expressed disappointment that the flashback storyline with Kate’s creepy boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams) wasn’t fully explained. Other fans said next week is too long to wait to get answers on several storylines that have been left dangling for weeks.

“I wanted closure tonight, dang it!!!!!” one viewer wrote.

“Tonight’s episode was annoying,” another wrote. “All the action was in the commercial, we basically learned nothing until we saw next week’s preview… what the heck??”

“I thought we were going to finally get the full Marc story,” another commenter added.

“You’re telling me I have to wait 7 days for the next episode?” a fourth fan said.

At the end of “A Hell of a Week: Part Three,” This Is Us fans were left with teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) in a scary situation with her boyfriend Marc. With Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Kevin (Logan Shroyer), and Randall (Niles Fitch) on the way to the cabin to “rescue” Kate, fans can probably expect a major showdown.

In the present day, Kate’s marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) is on the rocks as she makes plans to go to the family cabin for a weekend with her brothers. Kevin is reeling from a regretful hookup with Kate’s bestie Madison (Caitlin Thompson). Randall, meanwhile, may be the saddest member of the “Sad Three” as he deals with his anxiety issues following a break-in at his Philadelphia home.

Executive producer Isaac Aptaker promised closure in the upcoming five episodes of This Is Us set to air this season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Aptaker teased an “explosive” conclusion to the dual “cabin” stories.

“Things come to a head, some secrets are revealed,” the This Is Us boss teased.

He also revealed that over the course of our next few episodes, viewers will have a much better sense of whether Kate and Toby are going to make it as a couple.