Bombshell Gabriella Abutbol Leaves Little To The Imagination In Snakeskin Bikini

When it comes to flaunting her curves in a bikini, model Gabriella Abutbol does not play around. The bombshell has a killer figure and seems to enjoy squeezing her body into the smallest swimsuits she can find. In her latest Instagram update, she dropped jaws in a revealing two-piece that left little to the imagination.

The beauty’s bathing suit was a pink snakeskin pattern. It looked like it might have been a size too small as the cups for the top covered very little of her breasts. Her nipples were concealed, but plenty of sideboob and underboob were visible. The bottoms were about as skimpy as the top, covering just enough to keep the image safe for Instagram.

Gabriella’s post consisted of two snapshots that saw her sitting outside on a short concrete retaining wall in the barely-there number. She was near several palm trees with a building in the distance. The pictures captured her from a close angle, giving her followers a good look at her fabulous figure as the sun hit her smooth, bronze skin.

The photos were similar in that they showed the brunette from the front looking at the camera. In one snap, she held her hand close to her face as she flashed a flirty smile. The remaining image showed her with both hands down while smiling, showing off her voluptuous chest, flat abs, and toned thighs.

The Instagram model wore her hair pulled back with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup was light and included mascara, blush on her cheeks, and a rose color on her lips. She added some bling with a pair of stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

In the caption, she mentioned a standing broom while also telling her fans that the swimsuit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many of her 1.6 million followers loved the pictures, and several let her know what they thought about them.

“I don’t know about any standing broom but what I do see is one of the sexiest women I have ever seen,” one admirer wrote.

“You are so beautiful and amazing,” a second Instagram user said.

“Just out standing beautiful lady,” commented a third follower.

“Stunningly gorgeous. One of the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” a fourth fan told her.

Judging from her Instagram account, one of Gabriella’s favorite things to wear is a bikini, which works out well since her body seems to be made for them.