Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Filming Her Story, Says She Is Trying To ‘Steer Away’ From Drama

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was let go by MTV last April. Since then, she hasn’t filmed for the hit reality series Teen Mom 2, but she recently started filming her own videos for her YouTube channel. Now, the mom-of-three is opening up to Pop Culture about her videos and explaining how filming for her channel differs from filming for reality television.

Since being let go from MTV, Jenelle hasn’t been able to pursue any other opportunities. Jenelle explained that she is “in limbo” at the moment. Although she is not filming for the reality show, she is still technically under contract and unable to pursue other opportunities until that contract is up. Reportedly, her contract with MTV will be up in April and if she is not offered a new contract with the network, she will be able to talk to other companies and networks.

Jenelle opened up more about things and claimed, “It’s not just other companies. I’m not gonna lie, MTV, they’re iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not.”

In the meantime, she explained that she is “doing her own thing” and keeping her fans updated about her life via her YouTube videos. Of course, creating her own content is much different than being filmed for a reality television show, something that Jenelle opened up about.

“It’s not like I’m worried about what’s about to air. Are people gonna judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It’s all about what I want to do — I make my own schedule, and I do what I want, and I share what I want.”

For her channel, Jenelle has shared videos of her kids as well as answered fans questions about her life. She further explained that filming for her channel is different than filming for MTV because she can film fun things. Jenelle claimed that if she were to suggest filming fun things to MTV, the idea would be “tossed out.”

When she did film segments for Teen Mom 2, she would often have to film with other people. However, now that she is filming her own content, she doesn’t have to deal with drama.

“When you involve kids and marriages, divorces, trying to co-parent… I mean you’ve got drama there no matter what. I’m trying to steer away from that right now,” she explained.

For now, Jenelle seems happy living her life in Nashville, Tennessee with her kids. While it is unclear if she will return to Teen Mom 2, fans will still be able to follow her life through social media as well as through her YouTube channel.