Cosplay Model Liz Katz Dons Racy White Bondage Outfit From ‘The Fifth Element’ Character Leeloo

On Wednesday, cosplay model Liz Katz took to her Instagram page to post a racy snap. For the image, she replicated an outfit of lead character Leeloo, played by Milla Jovovich, from the 1997 film The Fifth Element.

In the photo, the actress sits on top of a white marble bathroom sink as she gazes down towards the camera. She wears one of Leeloo’s most iconic outfits from the movie, a white bondage suit that consists of strips of fabric extending horizontally down her body and held together by a vertical strip that extends from the neck. The suit ends up showing more skin than not, revealing the model’s toned figure and flawless skin. The strip of fabric across her chest barely covers her busty assets.

In addition to the white suit, Liz complete’s the character’s look with a bright-orange shoulder-length wig. Falling in messy strings around her face, the wig includes chopped bangs. The 31-year-old added thick black eye makeup and pink, glossy lips to emphasize her facial features. On her exposed left arm, viewers also get a glimpse of a large three-part tattoo consisting of anime characters while another tattoo peeks out from under both thighs. As the model perches on the sink with her arms spread on both sides to support her weight, she shows off her bare feet and black-painted toenails.

In the caption of the post, Liz asks her 1.1 million followers if they think the straps of the bondage suit can contain her “big bada booms.” She leaves a hashtag for the name of the film as well. The photo earned over 25,000 likes and several hundred comments in the first few hours of being posted as the model’s followers left her numerous compliments on the replicated look.

“Stunning as always sis,” one follower commented, adding a kissy face emoji for emphasis.

“One of my favorite movies. You just kill in this costume,” another Instagram user commented, following up with several heart-eyed emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful. Please remake the movie,” one other fan requested.

The Wicked Prayer actress often takes to the popular photo-sharing site to show off her costume recreations with her followers. Over the weekend, Liz showed off Harley Quinn’s new look from the Birds of Prey movie, originally played by actress Margot Robbie. In the caption of the photo, the model wrote that she was showing the Joker what he was missing, referencing Harley’s role as the Joker’s sidekick in the movie.