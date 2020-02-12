Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Throws Shade In A Bikini

The lingerie model stripped down to her bikini.

Candice Swanepoel threw out some shade on social media this week as she stunned in a knit bikini. The 31-year-old beauty, who’s one of Victoria’s Secret‘s most recognizable Angels, sizzled in a hot new shot shared to social media by her popular swimwear brand as she struck a pose in a flesh-baring top.

The lingerie and swimwear model stunned in the new photo, which was posted by her brand Tropic of C on February 11, as she slipped into a textured green and black bikini top.

Candice seriously sizzled in the crop-top style bikini half, which stretched across her chest with a thick black straps over her shoulders and the same band around wrapped around her torso to highlight her very slim waist.

The mom of two wowed as she struck one of her very best model poses for the camera and flashed just a little skin.

Candice posed side on to the camera and tilted her head to the left as she looked down towards the ground with a pretty sultry look on her face.

The beauty posed with her right hand on her collarbone and her left hand above her head as she held on to a giant green leaf to place herself in the shade.

She also kept things uber glamorous with her accessories. Candice wore an oversized gold chain-style bracelet on her left hand and rocked a pair of unique very large triangle earrings in both of her ears.

In the comments section, Tropic of C shared a joke about the star playing around with the effects of light and shade as she posed with a whole lot of greenery in the background somewhere very tropical.

The caption read that the Victoria’s Secret model was “throwing shade” in the new photo while also revealing that she rocked the la plage bikini in the dub check print.

Candice previously rocked what appeared to be the same green and black swimwear look in another sizzling photo recently posted to social media. That time, she sat above a lake on a chunky horizontal tree branch as Tropic of C revealed that the swimwear look was made from recycled plastic bottles.

As for the latest look at the beauty in the bikini, fans weren’t afraid to show their appreciation in the comments section.

“Caught the vibe,” one fan wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

“The best shade is this,” another Instagram user said in the comments section.

The latest Candice snap follows a gorgeous photo of the beauty which showed her as she laid on her back in a high-cut swimsuit earlier this week.