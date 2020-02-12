Demi Lovato Debuts Stunning New Tattoo Symbolizing ‘Spiritual Awakening’ On Instagram

Demi Lovato debuted a “meaningful” new tattoo on Instagram that she said symbolized her “spiritual awakening.” She posted images of her receiving the ink and the overall finished product.

The singer shared two pics to her social media account that showed off the new body art.

One was a stark, black-and-white image of the tattoo. The second was a color photo of Demi with her back exposed to artist Alessandro Capozzi. Both Capozzi and Demi conceptualized and created the powerful new body art.

The graphic that was eventually created is breathtaking. Demi describes the ink in the photo’s caption as a fallen angel being lifted by three pure angelic doves. She further explained that the doves represented the Holy Trinity.

The singer revealed that the tattoo expressed the angel’s inner light being guided by a higher consciousness. The former dark wings of the fallen angel represented the darkness Demi felt she has shed.

The singer and actress revealed in the photo’s caption that before getting the new body art, she told tattoo artist Alessandro about her life and the challenges she has endured. They also discussed who she felt she was as a person at this moment.

Together they created an image that symbolized her life journey up until now.

The dynamic graphic represents the singer’s fall into darkness and how she has lifted herself up out of her past and toward a promising new tomorrow.

In the black-and-white image, Instagram users can see a small script tattoo on Demi’s left shoulder, which reads, “now I am a warrior.”

Fans loved the new ink, showing their support for the singer in the comments section of her post.

“It’s so beautiful and so meaningful. I’m so happy for you Demetria, you’re such an inspiration, I love you so, so, so incredibly much,” remarked one fan on Instagram.

“That just may be the most stunning tattoo I’ve ever seen in my life. I love fallen angels. There’s so much poetry in this piece!” said a second follower of the singer and actress.

“Your tattoo is truly a perfect symbolic fit of everything you been through so far in life,” noted a third fan.

This new ink, which is located at the base of her neck and in between her shoulder blades, joins some other prominent tattoos the singer has received over the years.

Demi sports almost 20 other permanent body markings. She has received them at different times in her life as a commemoration of a struggle she endured or overcame.

One of her most notable was the addition of the words “stay strong” on each wrist. That ink came in 2011 after the singer spent nearly three months in rehab treating her issues with cutting and bulimia. She placed the ink on her wrists to reportedly cover up the scars she received from cutting herself. Demi also has a lion’s face on the top of her right hand.

The singer returned to the stage with two triumphant performances within the span of two weeks. She performed her new single “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards and the national anthem for Superbowl LIV.