Josephine Skriver Stuns In Black Dress That Reveals Plenty Of Leg At The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars After-Party

On Sunday night, many of the biggest stars in the world attended the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The event was followed by the Vanity Fair after-party, where Josephine Skriver graced the red carpet in a stunning black dress. Taking to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model shared her flawless look with her 6.2 million followers.

In the first photo of the three-snap post, the 26-year-old shows off her style front and center. She wears a black gown with a halter-style cross-over top that leaves cut outs across her shoulders and toned tummy. The poofy skirt bulges at the model’s hips and extends down the back and off to the side, leaving gaps of fabric along the front of her sculpted legs. The outfit ends in a pair of mid-calf black heel boots that elongate the model’s legs.

Josephine poses for the cameras with one black-gloved hand perched on her hip and the other left hanging at her side, showing off a glittery bracelet. She gazes at the photographers with her matte-painted lips slightly parted and shows off her thick black lashes and bronzed facial features. She looks glamorous with her straight, blond tresses pulled up into a high bun, with several strands left loose around her face. The model adds a pair of dangling silver earrings to complete the look.

In the second photo, taken from the side, Josephine shows off the skirt of her dress by flipping it out to the side, letting it spin out around her body while she smiles towards the camera. The third photo is a close-up of the model’s face, revealing her impeccable makeup application, which includes black winged eyeliner and light pink blush. Her green eyes pop from beneath the dramatic eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption of the post, the Denmark native tells her followers that she is forever grateful to have been a part of the night and extends her gratitude towards Vanity Fair. She adds a couple of heart-themed emoji for emphasis. The post earned almost 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first day of being posted as her followers complimented her on the look, calling her “gorgeous” and “flawless.”

“As perfect as ever,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely BEAUTIFUL,” another Instagram user wrote.

“You killed it!” one more admirer chimed in, following up with several red heart emoji.

In addition to the Vanity Fair after-party, Josephine also attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, where she looked incredible in a stunning red ensemble.