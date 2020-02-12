Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Brings On The Heat In Scandalous String Monokini: ‘Happy Hump-Day’

Kayla Moody served up an extra-racy look in her latest Instagram upload. The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” treated fans to a scorching pic from her recent Costa Rican photoshoot for Entertainmentworld HD, and sent temperatures soaring on her feed with the heavily sexy post.

In the torrid update, Kayla was portrayed alongside fellow model, Cassaundra Kelly. The two busty babes rocked very revealing swimsuits in matching vibrant colors, and shot smoldering looks at the camera as they showed off their ample assets in the skimpy outfits. The sizzling blondes were snapped in a luxuriant garden, with a wooden fence serving as the perfect prop for the shoot. A lush green thicket made for an excellent background, adding contrast to their bold-toned apparel.

The models were twinning in hot-pink beanies, which beautifully complemented their golden locks. Both babes wore their hair down and styled their tresses in loose waves. Their bathing suits followed the same palette, but differed greatly in design. Kayla wore a risqué string monokini in a gorgeous lilac color, whereas Cassaundra slipped on a glitter bikini that caught the eye with its bubblegum-pink shade. The gorgeous ladies were barefooted and posed seductively for the camera, showing some major skin and a whole lot of curves.

The hotties were prompted against the fence and snuggled up in a cheeky pose that saw Kayla turning her back to the camera to flash her perky booty. The bombshell left nothing to the imagination in the scanty monokini, which consisted of impossibly tiny string bottoms that left her peachy posterior completely exposed. The top appeared to be just as daring as the minuscule bottoms, with the back view only showing a pair of thin straps that crisscrossed over her supple back.

The Instagram sensation flaunted her insane body and golden tan in the barely-there swimsuit, showing off her taut waistline and chiseled pins as she lifted up one leg and rested her foot on a fence grate. While her generous bust was not visible due to the angle of the shot, Kayla still managed to show a glimpse of her buxom curves, flashing quite a bit of sideboob in the deep-cut monokini.

Meanwhile, Cassaundra put her shapely chest on full display as she faced the camera with a sultry look. The blonde exposed her deep cleavage in the low-cut bikini, which was a triangle halterneck design that offered a great view of her busty assets. She spread her legs and put one foot up on a nearby wooden crate, resting her hand on her knee in a way that called attention to her sculpted thigh.

Kayla added more spice to the steamy shot by reaching over and tugging down on Cassaundra’s bikini top. The saucy gesture sent quite a few pulses racing among her followers, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that quickly amassed under the hot pic. Shared with fans bright and early on Wednesday morning, the post racked up more than 5,300 likes and 100-plus comments in just two hours of being uploaded onto the platform.

“It’s so sexy. I see drooling,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“You just made my morning,” penned another, adding three blowing-kiss emoji.

“Wow just absolutely exquisite,” read a third message, trailed by a long string of growing-heart emoji.

“It will be great hump day now after seeing your post,” assured a fourth fan.

More photos from the sweltering shoot were posted to Instagram by the Jeff Black Model Scout account, which was involved in the photoshoot.