Jessie James Decker Stuns In A Blue Bikini Alongside Her Daughter

The country star sizzled as she showed off her recent weight loss in a two-piece while sunbathing with her daughter.

Jessie James Decker sizzled as she showed off her bikini body alongside her adorable daughter Vivianne. A sweet new snap posted to Jessie’s Instagram account on February 11 showed the twosome twinning during a trip to the beach as they both enjoyed some rest and relaxation in the sunshine while side by side on their sun loungers.

Both showed off their impressive tans as they laid back in the sun, with Jessie stunning in a pale blue bikini while 5-year-old Vivianne looked adorable in a black-and-white swimsuit.

Jessie proudly flaunted her recent 25-pound weight loss as she flashed her bikini body for her 3.2 million followers on the social media site.

The gorgeous mom of three flashed her toned figure in the two-piece, which was made up of a plunging round neck crop-top style top with thicker straps that stretched over both of her shoulders and revealed her décolletage.

She paired the top with a pair of high-waisted bottoms in the same color. The bottoms stretched up over her bellybutton and highlighted her slim waist while she laid back with her left leg bent and her right stretched out.

The “Roots And Wings” singer placed both of her arms on the arm rests of the sun lounger as she looked out into the distance with a slight smile on her face and round sunglasses with gold frames covering her eyes.

Little Vivianne adopted the almost exact same pose as her mom as she laid down next to her.

The youngster – who’s Jessie’s eldest child with her husband, retired football player Eric Decker – looked super cute in her checked swimsuit which featured fun, long ruffles all the way down either side of her torso.

She also adorably matched her mom with a pair of oversized shades on her eyes.

The country star and TV personality didn’t confirm exactly where the photo was taken as they enjoyed the unknown tropical location, though she joked they were laying back “like broccoli” in the caption.

The cute bikini snap has received more than 173,000 likes since Jessie posted it to her account, as well as hundreds of likes from her impressed fans.

“Haha, she’s better at model poses than mom,” one fan said of Vivianne in the comments section.

Another called the duo “Mom and daughter goals.”

Others heaped praise on the singer for proudly showing off her toned body in the blue bikini look, with one fan commenting, “your body is amazing.”

The latest look Jessie’s flawless bikini body comes shortly after she stunned fans when she rocked a pretty skimpy lace-up swimsuit in a sizzling video last year.