Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston Are Twinning In New Instagram Share

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are twinning in an Instagram share in honor of Jennifer’s birthday. The pals, close since their days as Monica and Rachel on NBC’s Friends, are mirror images of one another in the fun pic.

In the photo, both women are standing alongside one another, heads together.

Jennifer is wearing a black shirt underneath a dark-colored jacket for the pic. She breaks up the ensemble with a stunning gold necklace that ends just below her collarbone. The jewelry appears to be a medallion around the size of a nickel and has an insignia on it, but what is written on it cannot be determined by the angle of the photo.

Next to Jennifer stands Courteney. She is leaning into her best friend, with her left hand, sporting a pale manicure, atop her head. On her middle finger is a stunning turquoise ring with a thin gold band.

The image makes the women look like they are twins. Courteney’s hair appears to be lightened, almost matching the golden blonde hue Jennifer has made famous since Friends ended in 2004. Both have areas of dark brown to their hair and blonde highlights strategically placed around their face and on the ends of their tresses.

To finish the “friendly” look, Courteney, 55, and Jennifer, 50, both are wearing the same aviator sunglasses. The gold-toned eyewear is oversized and its frames are thin and lenses clear.

The two women are standing in front of a dark wall for the pose, though it is unclear where the image was taken.

Courtney used the share as a way to honor her bestie on her day of birth, remarking that no matter how hard one tries, there can only ever be one Jennifer Aniston.

Famous friends such as Reese Witherspoon, David Spade, Guy Oseary, Rachel Zoe, Mindy Kaling all chimed in with comments ranging from quips such as smile and laughing emoji to statements that honored the birthday girl.

Fans remarked that they loved this image of the longtime pals and shared their feelings in the accompanying comments section of the post.

“Love you two so much,” remarked one fan of the close bond the women share.

“I feel like I know you too personally after so many friends episodes. Happiest of birthdays!!!” said a second fan, followed by four heart and four birthday emoji.

“When my BFF and I were in high school (back in 2004) we would take pictures together and title them,’Courtney and Jen,’ remarked a third fan, who revealed she mimicked the women’s relationships with her own pals when she was younger.