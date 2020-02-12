Pauline & Mathilde Tantot Flaunt Bare Backsides In Thong Bikinis

Pauline Tantot took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to post yet another racy snap, this time featuring both the model and her sister, Mathilde Tantot. The two sisters posed in skimpy bikinis that had the model’s 3.2 million followers begging for more.

In the two-photo post, Pauline and Mathilde stand with their backs facing the camera as the photographer takes the photos from below, giving viewers an even better angle of their bare backsides. Pauline dons a yellow string bikini with thong bottoms that cover very little of her body and expose her toned figure and flawless skin. She wears her long, straight blonde hair pulled up in a high ponytail while adding a touch of black mascara and lip gloss to complete the look. A small tattoo written in a foreign language can be seen on the back of her upper arm just above her elbow.

Mathilde, also an Instagram model, wears a white string bikini for the photoshoot, revealing her bronzed skin and pert booty. She has her long, blonde waves worn loose down her back and shoulders, partially covering her face. As she looks back and down towards the photographer, she opens her mouth in a surprised expression.

The second photo in the series is almost identical to the first, but taken at an even lower angle looking upwards towards the sisters. Pauline continues to gaze unsmiling at the camera while the angle conceals Mathilde’s face even further, revealing just her eyes and nose.

In the caption of the post, Pauline lets her followers know that they’re in for double the trouble. The model’s latest post earned over 250,000 likes in the first 15 hours of being posted in addition to nearly 1,500 comments from adoring fans who love following her almost-daily posts.

“Double the trouble double the fun,” one follower commented, referencing the model’s caption.

“You’re both too good for this world,” another Instagram user wrote, following up with several heart-eyed emoji.

“Am I in heaven?” another fan wondered.

Many of the model’s followers come from around the world and leave comments in various languages. One comment, originally in Spanish, loosely translated to “prettiest twins ever.” Another comment, written in French, called the sisters the embodiment of perfection.

The two sisters co-own the swimwear brand Khassani Swimwear and both often take to their respective Instagram accounts to post snaps in which they model their products. They also enjoy posing together in their snaps, often wearing skimpy swimsuits and other racy outfits.