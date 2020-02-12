Abby Dowse Smolders In Low-Cut Slinky Minidress: ‘When I Actually Get Dresses Up’

Abby Dowse oozed elegance and sex-appeal in her latest social media post. The sizzling Instagram model has been serving up some seriously racy lingerie looks in her most recent photo shares, but decided to switch things up and showcase something different this time around. The Aussie beauty slipped into a tight little dress from Fashion Nova, and wowed fans with the sexy-chic attire. The babe jokingly alluded to her followers that slinky minidresses is what they can expect when she actually poses with clothes on, and completely slayed the look, exuding sexiness in the form-fitting outfit.

The minidress was certainly an eye-catching one. The piece was crafted out of a clingy, glossy fabric and sported a vibrant violet color that looked sensational on Abby’s flawlessly tanned body, while also complementing the model’s golden tresses. The design was extremely revealing, as the dress featured both a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, coupled with an asymmetric hem. Abby showed a copious amount of skin in the skin-tight number, which fit her like a glove and emphasized all of her killer curves. The bombshell unabashedly flashed her deep cleavage and put her chiseled pins on display, proving that she has no qualms about showing off her assets even when she’s shooting for a tamer look.

The stunner showcased the cheeky minidress in a fabulous mirror selfie that captured her from head to toe. Like many of her Instagram outfit showcases, the photo was snapped in her bedroom and saw Abby posing seductively on her now-famous bedside armchair. The gorgeous blonde was sitting sideways on the edge of the seat, showing off her long, lean legs and sexy hourglass frame. The posture particularly highlighted her tiny waistline and round, curvy hip. The dramatic high slit completely exposed one of her toned thighs and showed a good glimpse of the other one. But what the model truly spotlighted was her shapely bust, which was perfectly displayed in the outrageously low-cut dress. A pair of thick, clear straps held the item in place, framing her decolletage and calling even further attention to her nearly-bared buxom curves.

The 31-year-old hottie teamed up the sexy micro dress with a pair of gold strappy heels, and added bling to her attired with her customary layered necklace, bracelet, and rings combo. She further accessorized with a bright-red manicure and rocked a glossy pink lipstick to match the palette of her dress. The all-white decor of her bedroom helped keep the focus on her vibrant outfit, making the look truly strand out.

Fans were totally on board with the change of pace, and wasted not time in showering the model with praise. Shared to Instagram in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the selfie racked up more than 13,500 likes and 370-plus comments in just three hours of having been posted.

Among the people who left gushing messages under the steamy selfie was fellow Australian model Laura Amy.

“This colour [sic] on you,” wrote the brunette bombshell, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“This dress is insane,” chimed in another follower, ending with a fire emoji.

“Always bringing the heat [fire emoji] Straight up jaw dropping how gorgeous you are,” commented a third Instagrammer, followed by a screaming-face emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Freaking gorgeous,” agreed a fourth fan.