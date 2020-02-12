‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Ridge Sets Brooke Straight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 13 tease that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) realizes that she still hasn’t won her battle at home. Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a serious discussion about the state of their marriage, per TV Guide.

Brooke has been traipsing about town threatening people, forgetting that she still has unresolved issues in her own house. While she may blame Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) for her failing marriage, Ridge seems to believe that the source of their conflict has nothing to do with either woman.

The dressmaker will get real with his wife. Ridge and Brooke will have a frank discussion about why they’re still not together. While they both decided not to go ahead with the divorce, they’re still a long way from being a reunited couple.

Of course, Brooke feels betrayed by Ridge and Shauna. They shared a couple of kisses and Brooke believes that the former Vegas showgirl is out to get her husband. She also blames Quinn for encouraging their shenanigans while Ridge stayed at the Forrester mansion. But Ridge has an entirely different take on their marital woes and he will cut to the chase when Brooke begins to shift the blame on others.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge will remind Brooke about when their marriage started falling apart. It had nothing to do with Quinn or Shauna and everything to do with the fact that Brooke always favors her own children over her husband’s kids. In fact, Brooke has her knife in for his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and that was the initial reason that he moved out.

While Ridge believes that Thomas has turned over a new leaf, Brooke won’t give Thomas another chance. She thinks that Thomas needs psychiatric help and that he’s obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). At the same time, Brooke refuses to take accountability for her own actions. Ridge was furious when he found out how Brooke tried to cover up Thomas’ supposed death when she thought that Hope had pushed him into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. Ridge thinks that Brooke changes the rules as it suits her.

Ridge will set Brooke straight on the reason that they’re still apart. And while she may be too stubborn to agree with her husband’s point of view, they will agree that they love each other too much to let what they have go.