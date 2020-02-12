Sexy Stunner Julianne Kissinger Almost Busts Out Of Her Skimpy Red Dress In New Instagram Snap

Sexy minx Julianne Kissinger shared a drool-worthy pic of herself wearing a skimpy red dress to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11. The stunning model has cultivated a reputation for sharing saucy pics of herself in skimpy outfits and flaunting her jaw-dropping curves with her 5.5 million followers.

For her latest photo, the smoking hot bombshell struck a pose while visiting Balboa Park in San Diego, California. She stood with her legs together and a sultry expression on her gorgeous facial features. She was photographed coyly playing with a strand of her long, ombré hair, which she left down in loose curls that fell along her sides. Julianne tagged her photographer Aaron Riveroll in the post.

The model didn’t say who designed her dress, but it looked perfect on her. It hugged her phenomenal hourglass figure, perfectly accentuated the curves of her hips and her incredible bust. The stunner left the top of her dress unbuttoned, and her ample breasts almost busted out of the top. She teased her fans with a generous visual of her stupendous cleavage. She accessorized the outfit with a gold necklace and a matching bracelet. The beauty’s fingernails were also recently painted black. For her makeup, she wore eyeliner, mascara, gold eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

Within nine hours of going live, Julianne’s post earned over 87,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments. In her caption, she asked her fans to leave purple devil emoji if they wanted to see a “naughtier” photo. Fans were quick to enter her comments section to request the sexier version of the snap and to compliment her divine figure and good looks.

“You’re not real, we have to be in a simulation or something,” said one fan.

“Absolutely the most beautiful woman in the entire world,” wrote another user.

“You are an absolute masterpiece. Breathtaking in red,” a third person chimed in.

“This pic is why you’re the Queen,” added a fourth admirer.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Julianne’s famous colleagues like Tina Louise, Travis DesLaurier, and Neyleen Ashley, also liked and commented on her post.

Jocelyn Cano wrote that she “always looks amazing.” She added a double heart emoji to her comment.

Last month, Julianne shared a glorious snap of herself rocking a red polka-dot bikini while relaxing in a library and reading a book. She put her full breasts and perfectly taut midriff on display, much to the delight of her many followers. The image earned over 90,000 likes.