Madi Edwards Sizzles In Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Madi Edwards has been posting some sizzling updates to her Instagram feed since she arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she kept it up with her newest share where she rocked pink lingerie. The blonde shared two photos in the series, striking a couple of different poses to show off multiple angles of her look.

The stunner stood on the first floor of what looked like a lobby, facing the camera at a slight angle and propping out her left leg. She gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted and flaunted her figure in the feminine set.

The bra had an overlay of sheer mesh fabric and the trim featured small white lettering, which was most likely the Lounge Underwear name. Her thong bottoms were matching and had a thick waistband and also had the same trim with lettering on it. The set left her cleavage on display along with her toned midriff.

Madi wore her hair down in a middle part and her blond highlights framed her face while her wavy locks cascaded down the front of her shoulders. Her makeup matched her outfit well, and her application included peach shimmery eyeshadow, dark blush, and glossy light pink lipstick.

She accessorized with a name charm necklace and a couple of small hoop earrings.

Behind her was a seating area plus a second-story balcony with black railing. Light streamed into the room from behind the photographer and a beam of sunlight lit up the floor beside her.

The second snap was of Madi angling her back to the camera as she showed off her bare booty. She placed her hands in front of her body and tilted her head back to look back at the camera with a coy expression on her face.

Her followers rushed to the comments section to leave these compliments.

“Absolute mermaid,” declared an admirer.

“That glow,” raved a second Instagram user.

“Gorgeous girl,” gushed a fan.

“You are one of the best example of styles [sic] & beauty,” wrote a supporter.

In addition, Madi shared another lingerie post from the same location four days ago, and that time it was a sultry video that was taken at the foot of the stairwell. She wore a see-through bra and matching thong for the occasion and rubbed Bali Body self-tanner lotion all over her legs. She wore her hair down and gave tons of flirty looks for the camera while leaving little to the imagination in the racy ensemble.