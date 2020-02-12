Inter Milan Vs. SSC Napoli Preview, Odds: Coppa Italia Semifinal, Nerazzurri Setting Sights On Italian Double

Serie A leaders Inter Milan can take a big step toward a berth in the Coppa Italia final with a victory over SSC Napoli on Wednesday.

Just three days after their dramatic, come-from-behind 4-2 victory in the Derby Della Madonnina, current Serie A table-toppers Inter Milan can take a huge step toward a domestic double when they host SSC Napoli, one of the more disappointing teams in league play this season, in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal. A win at home would give Inter a significant advantage heading into the second leg as they attempt to reach the final – where they could face Juventus, the same team they are now battling for the scudetto, in a showdown for the Cup.

A domestic double would be Inter Milan’s first since 2010 and only the third in the iconic club’s history. But Napoli, who were supposed to compete for the Serie A title this season after finishing second in 2018/2019, will be desperate to win. Sitting in 11th place on the league table, the Coppa Italia likely represents their best chance at silverware in the current campaign.

The Azzurri remain alive in the UEFA Champions League, but face Spanish champions FC Barcelona in the Round of 16, opening with the first leg on February 25.

But Gennaro Gattuso’s squad has not allowed a goal in its last two Coppa Italia matches, as Soccer Times reports, eliminating Serie B side Perugia in the Round of 16 2-0 before knocking out reigning Cup champions SS Lazio in the quarterfinals, 1-0.

Inter, however, are the hotter team under new Head Coach Antonio Conte, and with a roster newly stocked with former English Premier League talent and three straight wins across both league and Cup competitions. As a result, according to odds published by Sports Betting Dime, The Nerazzurri come in as solid favorites to take the first leg at home.

In money line odds, Inter are favored at -105, meaning that a wager of $105 would return a profit of $100 if Inter do indeed emerge with the victory. Underdogs Napoli are given a +260 line. In other words, a $100 bet pays off $260 plus the original $100 if the Blues manage the road upset.

Odds of a first-leg draw are set at +210.

Though recent history has favored the home team in the Inter Milan-Napoli matchup, with away sides winning only four of the last 20 matches between the two prior to their league showdown about four weeks ago, according to SportingPedia, The Nerazzurri won that game decisively, 3-1.

The Inter Milan vs. SSC Napoli first leg Coppa Italia semifinal kicks off at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the iconic Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, better known as the San Siro. In the United States, where the ESPN+ sports streaming service offers the only way to view the match, that start time converts to 2:45 p.m. EST, 11:45 a.m. PST.