Jasmine Sanders Wears A Sheer Lace Bra In Sizzling Instagram Pic

Jasmine Sanders has been heating up her Instagram feed since three days ago with a steady stream of photos of her rocking a sheer lace bra. And today, she gave her fans an even better look at her risqué lingerie by sharing a snap of her facing the camera straight-on.

The sensation was photographed in front of a blank, light gray backdrop as she parted her lips in a sultry manner, with a strand of her hair blowing into her face.

The bra had thin straps and underwire with the main portion being sheer with floral accents. There was jagged lace edging along her cleavage with a smaller version of it lining the bottom of the bra.

Jasmine wore her hair down in her natural voluminous curls, her short locks grazing the top of her shoulders.

Her makeup application brought out her natural beauty and included shimmery pink eyeshadow, dark mascara, and pink lipstick. The stunner didn’t wear any visible accessories, putting the focus of the photo solely on her figure.

There were several people who were tagged in the post, with the first one being celebrity photographer Zoey Grossman. The model also tagged Victoria’s Secret Beauty and the main VS page.

Jasmine’s adoring followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Love my Barbie doll,” gushed a fan, referring to her nickname, “Golden Barbie.”

“Your hair like this is soooo beautiful so natural,” raved a second Instagram user.

Although the beauty rocked curly locks this time, she’s sometimes seen with her locks straightened or wearing colorful wigs.

Others were distracted by her sassy caption.

“I swear your quotes be on point. Patent that sh*t girl,” joked a supporter.

“Best quote EVERRRRR!” exclaimed an admirer.

It looks like Victoria’s Secret is enjoying having Jasmine on their photo shoots, but it wasn’t that long ago when the model was rejected after trying out for the annual fashion show in 2018. According to StyleCaster, the bombshell took to her Instagram to reveal that although she cried after hearing the bad news, she was still feeling positive.

In addition to the new snap, the model posted another lingerie pic on January 24, that time rocking a shimmery pink set. The snap was from another Victoria’s Secret shoot and showed Jasmine standing with her right hip popped and glancing down towards the ground, tugging at her bottoms with both her hands. Her hair was tamer this time, with wavy locks framing her face as she smiled while rocking pink lipstick.