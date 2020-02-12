‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Shares Thoughts On Getting Married Amid Romance With Girlfriend Paulina

Mike Shouhed is looking forward to the future.

Mike Shouhed is nervous about getting married for a second time after his messy split from ex-wife Jessica Parido.

During an interview with Hollywood Life last week, the Shahs of Sunset cast member, who is currently in a committed relationship with girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen, is admitting to having “some fears” about his future with Ben-Cohen but also revealing that he has grown a lot in the years since his divorce.

“I still have some fears of marriage,” he explained. “We’ve discussed it. My first one didn’t work out the way I would have hoped it would.”

As fans of Shahs of Sunset will recall, Shouhed and Parido’s relationship was featured on the show from Season 2 until Season 6 and last year, after cutting ties with Shouhed completely, Parido welcomed her first child, a son. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Parido was extremely private about the birth of her son and never revealed who the child’s father is.

Looking back on his failed marriage, Shouhed said that after he and Parido exchanged their vows, a lot changed between them before adding that he actually got married in hopes of the commitment fixing things that were going wrong between them.

“I have a feeling that marriage changes people, sometimes for the better, a lot of times for the worse,” he shared.

Now, years later, Shouhed claims he’s happy with the way things are in his new relationship with Ben-Cohen and in no rush to say, “I do,” for a second time. That said, Shouhed added that he and Ben-Cohen love and respect one another, and have an amazing relationship.

“I don’t think we need a title like married to signify the love we have for each other,” he gushed.

While Shouhed isn’t ready to get married again quite yet, he told Hollywood Life that he’s grown substantially in the years since his relationship with Parido and has a much more mature relationship with Ben-Cohen than he had with his former wife.

Although Shouhed may not be headed down the aisle, Ben-Cohen appears to be more than ready to say, “I do,” and was recently seen hinting that she’s ready for an engagement in the premiere episode of Shahs of Sunset Season 8. That said, Shouhed confirmed he feels no pressure when it comes to their future.

“I can’t predict the future. I’m happy with where I am right now. I love Paulina [and] I love her kids,” he added.