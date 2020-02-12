Ariana Madix Ranks The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast From Her Most Favorite To Her Least Favorite Female

Ariana Madix is getting super candid about the females of the show.

Ariana Madix just shared her most and least favorite female cast members of Vanderpump Rules.

During a February 11 appearance on Yahoo Entertainment‘s Reality Star Showdown, which is hosted by The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Tracy Gold, Madix and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, participated in a game called Shot Clock and answered a series of rapid fire questions about themselves and their co-stars.

After first dishing on Sandoval’s daily hair routine and the things Sandoval was looking forward to seeing on Season 8, Madix was asked to rank her female co-stars from her most favorite to the least favorite and quickly revealed it was her longtime friend, Schewana Marie, who held the number one spot.

“Scheana… favorite. Katie next. Lala… no! Kristen, Stassi, Lala,” she declared.

During the game, Madix was forced to give her answers quickly or else she’d have to take a shot of pickle juice, ginger juice, celery juice, or tequila.

While hearing Madix confirm her most favorite co-star was no surprise as she and Scheana have been friends for several years and frequently spend time with one another off-camera, it was a bit surprising to see that Lala Kent was her least favorite. After all, the ladies used to be quite close to one another and actually hooked up in the back of a car years ago, which was a hot topic during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix was recently left out of a vacation taken by her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent, and addressed the issue during an appearance on E!’s Pop of the Morning. At the time, Madix confirmed that she had learned of the ladies’ Utah getaway on social media.

“I don’t know. I mean, they’ve gone on a few trips that I’ve heard about via social media. I don’t know, they I guess just like to travel together,” Madix said, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

As for whether or not she felt left out by her female Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Madix said that she didn’t mind not being included.

“Um, I would feel left out I think if it was my best friend Logan going on a trip without me and me not knowing about it. They are my friends and I love them dearly but they are not, you know, my… I don’t feel left out,” she explained.