Former ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Is Back To Hitting The Weights, Shows Off Fit Figure On Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge showed off her fit figure on Instagram recently. She has been keeping a low-profile since officially announcing that she would not be returning to Bravo’s hit reality show for the upcoming fifteenth season. It looks like she’s focusing on her fitness regimen once again.

“I’m back hitting the weights hard with my new trainer @eddiejudge.” Tamra wrote in her caption. Eddie Judge is her husband and one of the main strength and conditioning trainers at CUT Fitness, which the Judges own,

She also said that she was considering sharing her workouts with her many followers and fans.

For the photo, Tamra posed in a black sports bra and gray athletic pants. She looked extremely fit, with her flat torso on display and a little bit of cleavage visible from the top of her bra. She pulled her blond hair into a low ponytail and accessorized the look with a ball cap.

Not only did her torso and legs look extraordinarily narrow and toned, but Tamra’s arms were particularly eye-catching. Her bulging biceps were impossible to miss thanks to the curling position she held her arm in.

The pic was taken at the CUT Fitness gym, Tamra posed in front of a mirror and snapped a mirror selfie with her iPhone.

On Real Housewives of Orange County, the reality star always looked thin and healthy, but her caption indicates that she might have taken a break from using weights for a while and is just now getting back into the habit.

In under one day, her post racked up more than 35,800 likes and over 1,000 comments from the celeb’s many fans. Dozens of her followers wanted her to share her workout routine and her daily diet, as well. A few supporters even suggested that they start a fitness app while others expressed their hopes that Tamra would star on her own spin-off series soon.

“I need my stomach to look like that!!!!! That’s my problem area!” wrote one person.

“How many hours do you work out? Twice a day… Times a week? You are inspiring!!” added another user.

“You look great tamra…love you tons,” raved a third fan.

“Yes. Please share what you are doing to get those abs, glutes, and legs,” input a fourth admirer.

Several other stars from the various Real Housewives franchises liked and commented on the pic, including Vicki Gunvalson’s fiancé Steve Lodge, Cary Deuber, Steph Hollman, and Kyle Richards.