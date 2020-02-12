Kristen Doute Reveals Scheana Marie Is The Best Kisser Of The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Kristen Doute doesn't agree with Brett Caprioni.

Brett Caprioni may have suggested Scheana Marie is a bad kisser during the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year but according to Kristen Doute, he’s mistaken.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine for their latest episode of Candlelight Confessions, Kristen was asked which of her cast members is the best kisser and, without hesitation, she confirmed it was Scheana.

“Scheana [Shay] is the best kisser,” she stated.

During the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules‘ new season, viewers were introduced to SUR Restaurant’s newest bartender, Brett Caprioni, who claimed to have had an encounter with Scheana prior to the start of production. As he explained in a cast confessional, their kiss simply wasn’t what he hoped it would be.

During the same episode, Brett was asked by a producer if he was suggesting that Scheana was a bad kisser and answered, “Yes.”

While Brett claimed to have experienced Scheana’s kissing months ago, a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars have come to her defense against his mean comment, insisting that Scheana’s kissing skills aren’t below par.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana’s former flame, Robby Hayes, also came to her defense against Brett’s comment, insisting to TooFab weeks ago that Scheana is “not a bad kisser.” Robby then agreed with the other Vanderpump Rules newbie, Max Boyens, that Scheana is definitely “boy crazy.”

“She’s boy crazy, yeah, and not in a bad way! She just, she likes men,” he explained.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine for Candlelight Confessions, Kristen revealed which of her ex-boyfriends she’d get back together with if she had to do so for just one day.

“I don’t really have a good track record,” Kristen admitted. “I would get back together with [Brian] Carter for one day. Just one day. Twenty-four hours. Hang and bang.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kristen was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Brian Carter throughout the eighth season of the show and because of their back and forth, a number of her longtime friends, including Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, grew frustrated with her and ultimately chose to take a break from their friendship.

While Kristen has been seen with Carter from time to time throughout the past several months, she claims to have officially parted ways with him in September of last year but continues to stay in touch because they share two dogs with one another.