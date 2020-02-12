Taryn Manning Says She’s ‘Worried’ About Crossroads Co-Star Britney Spears

Taryn Manning said she is “worried” about Britney Spears on Tuesday. The two starred in the film Crossroads together 18 years ago.

The 41-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram to show her support and concern for Spears, 38.

She shared a snap of herself, Spears, and Zoe Saldana (who also starred alongside Manning and the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer) for her one million followers to see. The picture was taken from a scene in Crossroads, which was the second-highest-grossing film on the day of its release.

“Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around, ‘Not my chair, not my problem’ Hey, least we aren’t walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love, @britneyspears,” Manning captioned the picture.

The Orange Is the New Black star shared the Instagram post after fans left comments asking her to reach out to Spears.

“For all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Voice away angels this is your playground, can’t phase us anymore. she is my focus. loving you,” Manning continued the caption, which included several red heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Manning has taken to social media to express her adoration for her former Crossroads co-stars. Back in June 2017, she shared a picture of the trio and said it always made her smile, per Entertainment Tonight.

Spears, who is currently in Los Angeles promoting a new immersive pop-up dedicated to her decades-long career, has been in the public eye since she was 11-years-old and is no stranger to neither health nor legal issues.

The Grammy-winner has been under a conservatorship since 2008, following several trips to hospitals and rehabilitation centers, drunk-driving incidents, and her infamous public meltdown in 2007. Her father, Jamie, was appointed Spears’ conservator over a decade ago, which means he has control over the singer’s finances and other aspects of her life. However, he got permission from a judge to temporarily step down in 2019 following health issues, per E News.

The hashtag “#freeBritney” has gained momentum over the past year, with thousands of fans asserting that the pop princess be given autonomy over her life.

Despite all of the legal issues the singer is bogged down by, she appears to be doing fine. Spears recently posted a picture on January 30 looking fit and healthy on a yoga mat with boyfriend Sam Asghari, as reported by The Inquisitr.