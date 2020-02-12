Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In Racy & Strappy Teddy On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle’s latest Instagram updates have shown her getting geared up for Valentine’s Day, which is only three days away. And today, she kept things sizzling with a new snap of her rocking a particularly revealing teddy that left little to the imagination.

The sensation sat on a white bed and faced the camera straight-on in the Instagram post, extending her left arm behind a sheer curtain. She stuck her tongue out playfully and showed off her incredible physique in the revealing lingerie.

The Fashion Nova teddy was black and mostly made of straps, and the bra censored her chest somewhat with two small pieces of fabric in the center. There were dual straps that extended up to her shoulders, an underwire, and a shorter strap that connected to the decorative lace piece on her midriff. This was an upside-down triangular piece that covered her belly button, and it connected to her thong with two black ribbons. These tied in front of her sheer bottoms in two large bows that added a flirty vibe to her look.

All in all, the teddy exposed a lot of skin, although her hair helped to partially censor her chest. She wore it down with soft waves and brushed in front of her shoulders.

Rosanna’s face was also partially obscured by her soft bangs, although her shimmery pink eyeshadow and dark lashes peeked through. She completed her makeup application with light pink lipstick.

In addition, there was a piece of art on the wall and a small plant in the corner of the room. The light streamed in from the left side of the frame and lit her skin up in a flattering way.

The model’s fans seemed to love the update and raved about her good looks in the comments section.

“Amazing. We need more of this,” suggested a follower.

“Morning, evening, whatever, I simply cant get enough of your beauty and following you is such a highlight,” gushed an admirer.

“Wonderful, you are breathtaking,” declared a third social media user.

“Are you kidddddddding meeee,” raved a supporter.

In addition, Rosanna shared another lingerie photo yesterday, where she went topless in a g-string. She laid on a white bed and placed a container filled with red roses next to her head. Her pose put her bare booty on full display as the stunner laid her head on her arms and gave a hint of a smile. A clear string with heart-shaped confetti also snaked around her waist and onto the bed to complete the Valentine’s Day-themed post.