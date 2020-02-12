Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Tiny Bikini That Barely Contains Her Curves

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko shared a smoking hot video with her 10.6 million Instagram followers that showcased her bodacious curves in a barely-there nude bikini. The sexy video was a promotional tool for some of the brands she works with on a regular basis, and though the post itself wasn’t labelled as an advertisement or sponsored post, she made sure to tag VPX Sports and Bang Energy in the caption of the post.

Anastasiya was outside in the shot, and she rocked a skimpy bikini that barely contained her curves. The top was a simple triangle-style bikini top with small cups that showcased her assets. Thin straps went around her neck and under her bust, tying behind her to secure the top.

The bottoms she wore likewise had skimpy string sides, and they stretched high over her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass physique. Anastasiya’s long blond locks blew in the wind, and she had a designer baseball cap on to finish the look, as well as a pair of aviator sunglasses and some bangles.

While the video started off with Anastasiya in just her bikini, opening up an protein bar, she later added a thin, nude-colored robe that draped over her curves, and a brown bag. Anastasiya’s beauty look was minimal in the post as she made the protein bar she was holding the focal point of the shot — as well as her curves.

She didn’t include a specific geotag in the post, but she appeared to be poolside at a luxurious spot. Empty white lounge chairs were visible behind her, as people didn’t seem to be rushing outside during the windy day. However, Anastasiya braved the natural elements in order to capture the sizzling video.

The buxom bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy update, and the post received over 93,400 views within just three hours. Plenty of the Russian beauty’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the short video.

“You’re entirely too beautiful to be real,” one fan said.

“You’re such a goddess you’re so so stunning,” another fan added.

“Stunningly beautiful” one commented.

Another showered her with praise and said “you make me smile every day with every post…. thank you Anastasiya.”

