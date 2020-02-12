‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Reza Farahan Confirms He And Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Are No Longer In A Good Place

Reza Farahan is praying God will heal their hearts.

Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid are still at odds.

During Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired after the premiere of Shahs of Sunset Season 8, Farahan responded to a caller who wanted to know why he had said that he and Javid were in a “good place” while attending BravoCon at the end of last year.

“When I said we were in a good place, it was because we weren’t communicating. We weren’t fighting. So, it was better than when we were fighting with one another. And unfortunately today we are not in a great place,” Farahan explained, according to a clip shared by Bravo.

After learning that Farahan had said that the two of them were in a “good place” at BravoCon, Javid slammed his quote and made it clear that they had not yet reconciled. Weeks later, Farahan confirmed that he and Javid were not in touch and not on good terms.

Farahan also said that when it comes to his future with Javid, he is hoping and praying that they will one day make amends and get back to their decades-long friendship with one another at some point in the near future.

“We do not communicate with one another and I’m praying that God heals my heart, her heart, and our respective spouses’ hearts and at a later date, we are able to come together again,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Farahan and Javid began feuding last year around the time that Javid welcomed her first child, son Shams Francis, with husband Tommy Feight. Then, weeks later, as their dispute erupted on social media, Farahan was met with a visit from Feight, who was caught on camera vandalizing the home Farahan shares with his husband, Adam Neely, in Los Angeles.

As a result of Feight’s trespassing and vandalism, a restraining order was given to Farahan to protect him from any further incidents.

Last week, during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Farahan said that he truly hopes that his current feud with Javid won’t result in the end of their relationship and said that if it did, that would be a true tragedy.

“I pray to God that he heals MJ’s heart further. He heals Tommy’s heart. He heals Adam’s heart. And he heals my heart further to get us to a place where there’s an opportunity for reconciliation,” he said.