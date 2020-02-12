Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Powers Through An Advanced Ab Workout In Hot New Video

Kayla Itsines sizzled in another hot video that was added to her popular Instagram feed. As fans of the bombshell know, she is one of the most popular fitness trainers in the world, and she boasts a following of over 12 million on Instagram alone. Pretty much everything that she shares on her page earns her rave reviews from her followers, and the most recent video update is no exception.

In the caption of the clip, she did not specifically tag her location but she appeared on a workout mat outside in the grass with a number of big, beautiful green trees just behind her. She gave her followers a run-down of her advanced ab workout which included leg raises, ab bikes, side crunches, and plenty of other intense moves as well. She made things look easy while showing off her fit figure in an NSFW outfit.

To match her, bright yellow sports bra, the fitness trainer rocked a pair of tiny black shorts that showcased her lean legs, as well as her toned and tanned tummy. She added a pair of crisp white gym shoes to the mix while wearing her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail. Itsines appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup for her workout-chic look that included a dab of eyeliner and mascara.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already.

In addition to 15,000 likes, the post has amassed over 230 comments. Some of the Aussie beauty’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. Many other Instagram users dropped a line to thank Itsines for sharing the exercises with them. A few more were left speechless and chimed in with emoji instead of words.

“Love this!! Gonna use it next time I go to the gym for sure,” one fan commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Definitely going to save this workout for later! You are the best,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Killing it as always, looking so strong and ready for your own bootcamp,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell put on a sexy display in another revealing ensemble. That time, the smokeshow switched up her sports bra, opting for a blue top while rocking the same tiny black gym shorts. That post also earned rave reviews from fans.