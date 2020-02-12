Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Could Do Two More’ Kids, But Doesn’t Think She Should

The celebrity said she has other goals she wants to focus on now.

Kim Kardashian is already a mother of four, and she’s got plenty of other commitments to keep her busy, including law school and a reality TV show. Although she says she’s trying to focus on other parts of her life right now, Kardashian isn’t closing the door to more children for good. In an interview on the All’s Fair podcast shared by TMZ, Kardashian explained that she wants more kids, but doesn’t think she has the time right now.

“I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian added that while she thinks she “could do two more” kids, she doesn’t necessarily think she should.

“I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilzation]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good,” the celebrity said.

In the interview, host Laura Wasser says that if anyone could juggle two more children, it would likely be Kardashian. Kim made it clear, though, that she wants to have enough time to pay attention to the kids she already has. She also looks to her own mother, who she still relies on even though she’s an adult.

Currently, Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kardashian has made similar comments about her children in the past, suggesting that four is a number she’s comfortable with.

During her interview, Kardashian also discussed the nitty-gritty details of the IVF and surrogacy processes. She said that surrogacy cost approximately $120,000, which, even for Kardashian, is not an insignificant expense. What’s more, Kardashian said that many surrogate mothers have husbands who are away in service.

“I do know that both of my surrogates were extremely grateful for the opportunity,” Kardashian said.

Although Kardashian may be comfortable with four children, her husband Kanye West feels differently, People reports. When Kim said that she was “definitely done” having kids in October, Kanye went on The Late Late Show and said that he’s hoping to have seven kids.

“The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible,” Kanye said during the clip.

In the interview, Kanye also revealed that he doesn’t like to go out at night. Instead, he told host James Corden, he prefers to stay in, have dinner and read the bible while Kim watches Dateline. It’s a picture of domestic bliss, even if Kanye might want that picture to include a few more children.