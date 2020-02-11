Carrie Underwood Looks Like Beautiful Ski Pro On ‘Wonderful’ Getaway To Vail

Carrie Underwood appeared to have a blast on a recent getaway that was taken with a group of friends and family. As fans of the American Idol alum know, Underwood regularly shares both photos and videos on her feed, giving them glimpses into her personal life as well as her professional life. In the most recent series of images that was added to her popular page, the singer stunned in the snow.

In the caption of the update, the blond beauty geo-tagged the post in Vail, Colorado where she was vacationing. Luckily for fans, she shared multiple photos in the series and it looked like she was in her element. In the first image in the deck, Underwood stood with husband Mike Fisher by her side and the pair was all smiles. The country superstar rocked a royal blue jacket, covering the majority of her face with a pair of blue reflective ski glasses. She held her skis in front of her and just behind her stood Fisher who also looked like he was dressed for the cold in a red jacket and ski glasses. Next to them stood two other couples but Underwood did not tag them in the post.

The next photo showed the songstress posing with her female pals on top of the mountain while the third showed the beauty uncovering her face and going makeup free but still looking amazing. One of the other photos showed all the kids from the trip standing in the snow while another was a shot of the group huddling together and looking down into the camera. In the caption, Underwood raved over her ski instructor and told her fans that she had an amazing trip.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 24,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some fans commented on the post to let Underwood know that they were jealous of her trip while many others raved over her beauty. A few more had no words and opted to comment on the post using their choice of emoji.

“I absolutely love Vail! It’s beautiful. Yahh for fun family vacay,” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“I’m glad you all had a wonderful time. My son in law is a firefighter in Vail. It is a beautiful place and you’re a beautiful woman,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Love it undercover Carrie Underwood under the ski goggles, nobody even knows Carrie is around them,” another added.