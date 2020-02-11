Jessica Simpson ‘Didn’t Expect’ Exes Like Nick Lachey Or John Mayer To Reach Out About Her Memoir

The singer says she was not expecting any of her exes to get in touch with her.

Jessica Simpson‘s new memoir is filled with plenty of fascinating, hilarious and dark details about the singer’s life. In speaking with Us Weekly, though, Simpson made it clear that, while she writes extensively about her relationships in the book, she was never expecting any of her exes to get in touch with her.

“None of those men have reached out to me and I didn’t expect any of them to. They all know these stories, so I don’t think any of this came as a surprise to any of them,” the singer said.

Although she’s now married to Eric Johnson, Simpson has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years, including a marriage to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, and an inconsistent relationship with John Mayer.

Earlier this month, Lachey said that he hadn’t read a single word of the book and that Simpson hadn’t contacted him before the book was published. In the memoir, titled Open Book, Simpson writes about their relationship, saying that Lachey was her first love.

Simpson also takes time in the novel to explain how their marriage eventually deteriorated.

“I would accuse him of having wandering eyes, and he would rip into me, making sure I knew I was the one causing problems in our marriage,” Simpson writes in her memoir.

The pop singer also said that the couple had fights that would lead to Nick storming out to be with his boys.

Lachey was one of Simpson’s first serious relationships, but he’s not the only man she discusses in Open Book. She also reveals some details from her time with John Mayer, who she says was obsessed with her both emotionally and sexually.

In her current relationship with Eric Johnson, it seems that Simpson is getting more of what she needs. Simpson said Johnson was supportive of her decision to write the book, and that he respects and honors her.

The book has also caused controversy around Simpson’s relationship with Nick’s wife Vanessa, Buzzfeed reports. Apparently, Simpson claimed off air to Hoda Kotb that the Lacheys had sent gifts following the birth of her children. When Kotb asked Nick and Vanessa about the gifts on air, they awkwardly claimed that they had never sent anything. Vanessa even said that she didn’t know the pop singer’s address.

In the end, Simpson clarified that she never received a gift from the couple in an interview with Andy Cohen. In the interview, Simpson said that Nick’s gift to her was his happiness.