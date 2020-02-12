‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Reza Farahan Reveals Where He Stands With Mike Shouhed After Season 8 Feud

Reza Farahan got mad at Mike Shouhed during filming last year.

Reza Farahan offered an update on his friendship with Mike Shouhed after Sunday night’s premiere of Shahs of Sunset Season 8.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Sunday night, February 9, the Shahs of Sunset cast member was questioned about his current relationship with Shouhed by a caller from Pennsylvania.

“Is Mike still trying to sell shirts with your face on it and are you still pissed at him for it?” the caller asked.

“He’s not selling T-shirts with my face on it anymore,” Farahan replied, according to a report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

While Farahan experienced some major drama with Shouhed during production on the currently airing episodes of Shahs of Sunset, he went on to confirm that he and Shouhed are no longer at odds with one another. In fact, he and Shouhed are “cool” and have put an end to their past feud.

“I’m not pissed. He’s not pissed. We are cool. It is over and done with,” Farahan shared.

As fans have seen from the sneak peeks at the new episodes of Shahs of Sunset Season 8, a number of friendships appear to have come to an end during filming, including the longtime friendship between Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Farahan sent a letter of cease and desist to Shouhed in 2019, demanding he stop selling T-shirts with his name and likeness on them and a short time later, Shouhed shared a response to the letter on his Instagram page.

“GUESS HE’S ‘NOT MY HOMEBOY’!” Farahan wrote at the time, according to a report from Page Six. “What’s the f**kin World come too — this what happens when dudes got his panties in a bunch! You got my # bro, you could of just texted me and we handled this like 1.5 men, instead of making ur cousin write this letter.”

At the time of Shouhed’s post, he gave fans a look at the details of Farahan’s legal letter, which accused Shouhed of selling T-shirts with his name and likeness on them for his True Gold clothing line without Farahan’s approval. He also shared photo of himself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Reza Is My Homeboy,” in which he was seen standing with Farahan at his side while filming Shahs of Sunset years ago.

In the caption of his post, Shouhed wondered why Farahan suddenly had a problem with his T-shirts.