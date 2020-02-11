New Tupac Movie Aims To Explore The Possibility Of Rapper Faking His Death

There have been countless conspiracy theories about Tupac Shakur faking his death since the rapper was assassinated in 1996. Twenty-four years later, one man is finally making a movie about it, Rolling Stone reported on February 11.

The low-budget movie, which will be titled 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC, is the vision of Rick Boss, a Los Angeles filmmaker.

“This movie is about Tupac actually escaping University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico getting protection from the Navajo tribe,” Boss said in an interview with ABC 13’s KTNV on February 9.

Boss asserted in the interview that Tupac had a body double who then entered Suge Knight’s car (the music executive Tupac was traveling with on the day of his death) in his stead after he found out he was going to be assassinated. Tupac then planned an aerial escape via helicopter to a Navajo-occupied region in New Mexico. Boss said that the information he has regarding Shakur is factual and that his sources range from the rapper’s family to his close friends.

“You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction, this is facts through certain people I know,” Boss said.

Thousands of fans have refused to believe the rapper is dead following a series of strange events over the years. Tupac’s former bodyguard, Michael Nice, has claimed he helped Tupac fake his death. Suge Knight’s son has also tweeted about the rapper being alive (though he later retracted his statements). Most recently, there were reports of a Tupac-sighting in South Africa (one of dozens since the rapper died), Rolling Stone noted.

The Inquisitr has previously reported on some of the most popular conspiracy theories surrounding the rapper’s death, and more importantly, where some people think he could be now.

Richard Garcia, the actor who will be portraying Tupac Shakur, is not a believer in any of the conspiracy theories.

“He’s gone but he lives on,” Garcia said.

“Like his mother (the late activist Alfeni Shakur) said, he lives on through all of us and through our memories and through our hearts and through our tribute,” Garcia added.

Shakur, who was only 25-years-old when he died, is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. Shakur was also viewed as a powerful proponent of social and economic equality, especially in inner-city communities. He died in Las Vegas after sustaining four gunshot wounds on September 7, 1996.

2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC is expected to be released in 2021.