Garcelle Beauvais Says It’s About Time ‘RHOBH’ Added A Black Woman To Its Cast, Confirms Season 11 Plans

Garcelle Beauvais is “feeling great” about her upcoming debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with E! News‘ Justin Sylvester at last week’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, the actress, who was added to the Bravo reality series’ cast in August of last year in a full-time role, shared her thoughts about being the first black cast member of the show.

“It’s about time,” Beauvais said. “I mean, we’re in every zip code, are we not? So, hello!”

In August, as Bravo confirmed Beauvais’ addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, it was also revealed that Sutton Stracke would be joining the show. As fans will recall, Bravo opted to add a couple of new ladies on the heels of the sudden exit of longtime star Lisa Vandepump, who revealed in June of last year that she would not be continuing on with the show for Season 10.

While Beauvais has been a longtime fan of the series, she’s always been a viewer. So, when it came to getting in front of the cameras for her first-ever reality experience, it was definitely a far cry from what she’s been used to throughout her acting career in Hollywood.

“I’ve always watched the show, but to be in it and see all the crazy all around me?” she laughed. “So fun. So fun.”

Although Beauvais has enjoyed getting to know her co-stars throughout the past several months, she admitted to Sylvester that she’s “scared to death” about the upcoming taping of the Season 10 reunion, which co-star Lisa Rinna has “warned” her about, before confirming that she will likely remain on the cast for season 11 if asked back.

Earlier this year, during an interview with People magazine, Beauvais compared her decision to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to a midlife crisis.

“I wanted to do something outside of the box — it is sort of like my midlife crisis,” Beauvais joked, via The Inquisitr. “Instead of buying a Corvette or doing something crazy, I joined the Housewives.”

Beauvais went on to say that when it comes to her co-stars, they are sometimes hard to follow when it comes to their moods. As she explained, one second she believes that she and her co-stars are having a great time and the next second, she’s being thrown under the bus.

Beauvais added that she found it challenging at times to be herself in front of the camera because she’s so used to acting.