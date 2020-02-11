‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Faith Stowers Welcomes First Child Years After Jax Taylor Affair

Faith Stowers made headlines after having an affair with Jax Taylor.

Faith Stowers has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Marcio Marchena II.

In a post shared on Instagram on February 10, the former Vanderpump Rules star, who made headlines years ago after engaging in an affair with Jax Taylor during the early years of his romance with now-wife Brittany Cartwright, confirmed the birth of her son as she wished her longtime boyfriend a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing man in the world. I love you with all my soul and all my heart. Our connection is God given,” Stowers began in her emotional post.

Stowers went on to say that she will always make it her business to make sure Marchena is the happiest man on the world because that is what he’s done for her.

“I can not wait to share every new experience and walk down roads never traveled with you by my side. You have given me the best gift I can ask for….another you,” she continued, giving a nod to their baby boy.

Stowers announced her pregnancy to her fans and followers on Instagram last year but didn’t initially reveal who the child’s father was. Then, as she continued to stay active on social media, Stowers began sharing more and more photos of her partner, who was never seen alongside her on Vanderpump Rules.

As fans of the Bravo series will recall, Stowers wasn’t seen much after her affair with Taylor was exposed and ultimately left her job alongside him at SUR Restaurant.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor and his wife recently opened up about their own plans to start a family, telling Entertainment Tonight that they were excited to become parents.

According to Cartwright, she often talks about her plans to get pregnant with her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent, and revealed that they have a “pregnancy pact” and are planning to have babies around the same time. As for Taylor, he’s also hoping to start a family at the same time as his friends, including Tom Schwartz, Beau Clark, and Randall Emmett, because he feels they are his family.

“For us to have kids around the same time and to grow up together, that is a big deal,” he shared.

Taylor also revealed during the interview that he has been inspired to be the best dad he can be by his own late father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away in late 2017, just months before he asked wife Cartwright to be his wife.