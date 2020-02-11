Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Spills Out Of Her Sexy Yellow Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Bru Luccas regularly sizzles in revealing swimsuits and tight-fitting workout gear on Instagram. The majority of her social media page is filled with images of the buxom babe flaunting her full figure in scandalous outfits that show off her physically fit body and her exercise regimen. The model shared yet another stunning pic of herself rocking a skimpy yellow bikini on Tuesday, February 11.

For the photo, Luccas put her incredible physique on display by modeling a yellow bikini that barely contained her ample chest. She playfully tugged on the halter strap of her bra to press her breasts together, creating impressive cleavage, the outline of her nipples were also visible through the thin fabric. Aside from her bust, the hottie also flaunted her exquisitely toned torso and her endlessly long legs.

Luccas didn’t indicate where the photo had been taken, but it appeared to be in the bedroom of a hotel or residential home. The brunette beauty stood in front of a window covered by white curtains and adorned with string lights.

The Instagram vixen tousled her silky brunette locks and left them loose, where they framed her face. Luccas looked quite happy in the photo, smiling from ear to ear. She expertly applied a full face of makeup, including eyeshadow, mascara, and lipstick. She completed the look by sculpting her flawless eyebrows.

Her fans went wild over the sultry snap. In less than an hour of going live, the stunner’s post earned more than 42,000 likes and over 300 comments. Many of her 2.4 million followers flocked to her comments section to admire Luccas’s fit body and beautiful features.

Dozens of her supporters were particularly impressed with her enviable curves. Others called her a “goddess” and spoke of how “gorgeous” and “bangin'” she looked in the new pic. The majority of her followers left a multitude of emoji, such as flames, hearts, flowers, and smiley faces.

“Beautiful and stunning,” wrote one fan, adding a rose and heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Perfect bod,” gushed another person, inserting several fire emoji to their remark.

Aside from her regular followers, several of the bodacious babe’s famous colleagues liked and commented on her post, including Edmundo Souza, Georgina Mazzeo, and Alejandra Delgadillo.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Luccas had shared a smoldering photograph of herself bathing in an outdoor shower while wearing a tiger-striped bikini after a day spent luxuriating in Miami Beach, Florida. The sexy snapshot showed off her soaking wet curves and earned greater than 125,000 likes.