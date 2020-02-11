‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Booty In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Mexican television personality Yanet Garcia is causing a stir among her Instagram followers with her latest upload. Yanet is never shy about flaunting her insanely fit figure, but this brief video clip certainly seems to elevate things to the next level.

The past few Instagram posts of Yanet’s appear to be from a gorgeous vacation spot in Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico. In this new upload, the stunning Mexican bombshell appears to be rinsing off in an outdoor shower and she is leaving little to the imagination.

Yanet is standing on rocks with her back to the camera. Her long, brunette hair is wet and hanging down her back and she is wearing a tiny red thong bikini.

As the water cascades over her body, Yanet looks back toward the camera seductively. She runs her hands over her body and tugs slightly at the waistband of her bikini bottoms as she makes some subtle adjustments.

Fans only get to see Yanet from the back in this fire-red bikini, but it looks as if that is more than enough for her most enthusiastic followers. The curves of her phenomenal physique are on full display and the thong bikini bottoms perfectly show off her curvy booty.

Yanet didn’t seem to think that she needed to add much to this post in terms of a caption. She provided no text and no explanation, posting just a series of emoji.

The Mexican brunette, who has been dubbed the world’s hottest weather girl, has nearly 13 million followers and they went wild over this video. In just the first hour after it had initially been shared, the brief clip had already been viewed about 950,000 times.

Almost 300,000 of Yanet’s followers liked the post in that first hour and more than 4,000 comments poured in as well. Many of the comments were in Spanish or consisted solely of appreciative emoji. Of those that were in English, it was clear that this sexy look of Yanet’s was successful in rapidly raising heart rates.

“Your body is amazing girl,” praised one of Yanet’s fans.

“OMG!!!! What a view,” declared another fan who also added a long string of heart emoji.

“Wow, mucho hot!” raved someone else.

“OH MY LAWD!!! WHAT THE?!?” noted another note.

Some of Yanet’s other recent posts from her trip to Puerto Rico show her flaunting what she’s got in a black bikini. While her fans loved those snaps, it seems that this new sizzling-hot upload is on its way to becoming one of her most popular posts in quite some time.