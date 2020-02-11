‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Denies Being Jealous Of Dayna Kathan Amid Max Boyens Drama

Lisa Vanderpump is suspicious of Scheana Marie's behavior.

Scheana Marie will be seen facing claims of jealousy during the February 11 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek shared by Hollywood Life, Scheana is seen grimacing at the thought of Dayna Kathan joining her at the home of Lisa Vanderpump with her fellow SUR Restaurant employees, including Raquel Leviss and Brett Willis.

“I want you to be nice to Dayna,” Lisa says to Scheana after calling her out for not wanting her around. “She doesn’t’ feel as included.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Dayna told Lisa during last week’s episode that she felt as if certain people didn’t want her working at the restaurant. Right away, Lisa suspected it was Scheana’s past fling with Max Boyens, who Dayna has been dating since the start of the season, that had gotten under the skin of Scheana.

When Lisa confronts Lisa with her thoughts about potential jealousy and mentions the relationship between Dayna and Max, Scheana quickly clarifies what she believes is going on between them.

“They’re not dating, they’re hooking up,” Scheana insists, adding that she and Max are “really good friends.”

Although Scheana claims she isn’t concerned with what is going on between Dayna and Max, Lisa isn’t convinced that Scheana has been supportive of Dayna’s new career at SUR Restaurant and says in her confessional that she knows exactly what Scheana means when she says she and Max are “good friends.”

As the sneak peek continued, Scheana attempted to plead her case with Lisa, explaining that she actually attempted to give Dayna advice about Max as she said time after time that she is not jealous of her new co-star. Then, in a cast confessional, Scheana tells the cameras that she simply didn’t vibe with her.

“There’s no jealousy. I’m not the only person who feels this way. It’s not a jealousy thing,” she adds to Lisa.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana defended her treatment of Dayna during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month. At the time, Scheana claimed she was only acting at the direction of her longtime manager, Peter Madrigal, as she was seen instructing Dayna to do busy work while seemingly taken it much easier on the other two cast members she was training, including Willis and Charli Burnett.

“In all honestly, Peter was directing me on the side work for her. So I was just doing what the manager said,” Scheana explained, according to a show highlight shared by Bravo. “He said, ‘Make her polish all the glasses and then dust the shelves.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, done.’ I had fun with it,” Scheana admitted.