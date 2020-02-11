Abigail Ratchford Puts Body On Display In Stunning Animal Print Bodysuit

Abigail Ratchford is dropping jaws with another smoking hot social media share. Over the past few weeks, the black-haired beauty has been flaunting her gorgeous figure in a wide-variety of NSFW outfits that include everything from bikinis to lingerie and even nearly nude shots as well. In the latest update that was added to her colorful feed, Ratchford showcased her killer curves in a hot bodysuit.

The model did not specifically tag her location in the caption of the post like she does on occasion, but she appeared to be taking part in a photo shoot while she credited retailer Fashion Nova for the outfit. She left little to the imagination while posing against a plain blue background, sprawling out on the ground with both legs in front of her. Ratchford left little to the imagination of her fans, showing off plenty of skin while clad in a red animal print bodysuit that fit her like a glove, exposing one of her toned and tanned legs. She completed the sultry outfit with a pair of sky-high black heels.

For the occasion, the model wore her long, dark locks down and straight as they all fell to one side of her shoulder. The social media sensation also rocked a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she urged her fans to think of a good caption and the winner would receive a follow back from her.

The post has only been live for about an hour but it’s already earning Ratchford a ton of attention with over 19,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments — a number that continues to climb by the minute. Some followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while many others raved over her killer figure. Of course, a few others joined in on the competition and thought of a clever caption to go along with the image.

“So what if the factory ripped off the left half of this bodysuit? I make this look GOOD,” one fan gushed, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their post.

“So much beauty in a picture,” a second fan raved.

“You got a leg up on the competition,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model celebrated her birthday month in another insanely sexy outfit. The NSFW ensemble included some sexy red lingerie including a red lace bra, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. The look was paired with some tiny, matching panties and it comes as no shock that it earned rave reviews from fans.