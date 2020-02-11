‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Hits The Jackpot

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February 11 reveals plans for Chance and Adam to confront their problem in Las Vegas. Plus, Amanda gets Ripley arrested, Phyllis and Nick worry about Summer rushing into things with Kyle, and Victoria and Billy tell their kids about their breakup.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) returned from Paris. They decided not to move there because it was too much of a change for Connor (Judah Mackey). Then, Chelsea decided to go to sleep, and Adam got a text from Riza (Tina Casciani) that said “she” was talking to the cops now. Adam visited Chance (Donny Boaz) at The Grand Phoenix to update him on the situation, and Adam stressed that he would take care of things. However, Chance decided to go along just in case. Later, at the penthouse, Adam told Chelsea he had to leave soon, and she said she trusted him.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) caught up on all the family things, and then Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) came in. She brought Nick up to speed on Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) breakup, and while Nick thought it was sad, he didn’t quite get why it mattered. Then, it dawned on him that Summer (Hunter King) never came home the night before, and he realized that she had stayed the night with Kyle. Nick was upset because he felt that the whole thing would become a disaster. However, Phyllis felt torn. In the end, they both vowed to support Summer no matter what happens

Phyllis also eavesdropped on Chance when he told Abby that he was flying to Los Vegas. Nick asked her what she was doing, and Phyllis informed Nick that his sister’s new boyfriend is connected to Adam, which Nick didn’t love. After that, Phyllis made plans to fly to Vegas because she wanted to hit the jackpot.

At the Ranch, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) told Victor (Eric Braeden) that she’d invited Billy (Jason Thompson) over to talk to the children together. Victor made Victoria promise that she wouldn’t change her mind about Billy, and then he kissed her cheek before he left. Billy arrived, and Victoria informed him that there was no going back for them. They gathered Katie and Johnny to let them know that Billy wouldn’t be living with them anymore, and the kids were upset. Billy hugged them, and they went to play. Before he left, Victoria told Billy that his actions have consequences, and she said she didn’t want him having the children around Amanda (Mishael Morgan), which made Billy mad. He told Victoria that she wasn’t allowed to dictate that.

Ripley (Christian Keyes) approached Amanda at Crimson Lights. He tried to talk, but she sent a furtive text. Eventually, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) came in and arrested Ripley. Later, Billy and Amanda met in the elevator at The Grand Phoenix.