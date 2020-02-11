Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Childhood, Says She Felt ‘Unsafe’ In Household

A-lister Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about the emotional hardships she endured growing up, as reported by People.com.

In a recent interview conducted by fellow actress and friend Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine, Bullock, 55, asked Aniston, who turned 51 on Tuesday, how she manages to always stay so positive. Aniston told Bullock that growing up she felt her household was “destabilizing” and “unsafe,” and that is what propelled her into living her best life today.

“Watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,'” the Friends actress said.

Despite feeling less than safe in her household, Aniston asserted that she has her parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston, who divorced when she was nine-years-old, to thank for her positive outlook on life.

“You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade,” Aniston said.

Both of Aniston’s parents were actors, though they never saw the stardom their daughter did. Her father, who is 86-years-old, most famously portrayed Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, while her mother, who passed away in 2016, played in The Beverley Hillbillies and modeled.

Aniston herself began acting at a young age but rose to fame while portraying Rachel Green on the hit series Friends from the show’s debut in 1994 until the series finale in 2004.

By the time the show ended, Aniston was one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses. During the last two seasons of Friends, Aniston and her co-stars were earning one million dollars per episode, a feat only a few actors have been able to achieve today. At the time, Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow were the highest-earning television actresses of all-time, as reported by Business Insider.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The actress has hardly stepped out of the limelight since then, having starred in movies on the big screen, and television series on the small screen. The Emmy-award-winning actress currently stars in The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon, which is a satirical web series drama.

Aniston most recently made the headlines for being spotted at an Oscars afterparty with ex-husband Brad Pitt, who took home his first Oscar this past Sunday, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.