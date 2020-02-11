‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Puts On A Chesty Display In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Kara Del Toro’s most recent social media update is nothing short of drool-worthy. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Del Toro has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous figure in a wide variety of sexy outfits. In the latest update shared to her wildly popular page, the model sizzled in two stunning new shots.

Del Toro did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be somewhere warm. In the first photo in the deck, the Maxim model posed front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. She playfully put her hand near her mouth, flashing a hint of her pearly whites for the camera. Del Toro opted to wear her hair parted to the side as her long locks fell down to cover part of her face. The bombshell looked gorgeous in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and pink lipstick.

The smokeshow also left little to the imagination in terms of clothing, rocking a tight black dress that dipped down her chest. She wore a black-and-white scrunchie on her wrist while accessorizing the outfit with a pair of gorgeous earrings in addition to a simple necklace. In the second photo in the series, the model gave fans a better look at her sexy outfit, as she was photographed from the thigh up.

In the caption of the new share, Del Toro asked her fans if they thought she was sweating or wearing highlighter — and since having been posted, these images have earned a ton of attention. Fans left over 9,000 likes on the share, in addition 100-plus comments. Some followers took the opportunity to comment and let Del Toro know how beautiful she is, while many others raved over her figure.

“Beautiful kara, have a great day dear,” one fan gushed, adding a single heart-eyed emoji.

“The little polka dot scrunchie on the wrist is so freaking adorable. I love you girl,” a second follower chimed in.

“Just WOW Kara. I dont no why but i love these pics… perhaps the black and your blond hair,” another Instagram user wrote.

In January, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner had sizzled in another red-hot, offering up a quadruple update at that time. Once again, the influencer showed off plenty of cleavage in the scandalous photos, clad in a white dress with a confetti pattern all over it.