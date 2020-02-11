Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Mini Dress

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 780,000 Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner striking a variety of poses in front of a display window in the Miami Design District. The 24-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging, burgundy mini dress from the clothing company Fashion Nova. Alexa’s incredible cleavage nearly spilled out of the revealing ensemble. The wrap dress also put her long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, she sported a pair of cream-colored lace-up heels.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The striking application featured glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and coral-colored lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the first image, Alexa stood with her shoulders back and her hips jutted out. She held her hands together, as she gazed directly into the camera. She altered her position for the following two photos by turning her body slightly.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they were prepared for Valentine’s Day. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“[You] are a true beauty!!! So so gorgeous!!! [You] look like a true goddess!!!!” gushed one fan, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are absolutely beautiful in that dress,” added a different devotee.

“Wow you are simply adorable and so so gorgeous not to mention very very sexy,” wrote another commenter.

“You look amazing!!! That dress definitely flatters your figure,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Alexa engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in rather risque outfits, that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black bustier underneath a short blazer dress. That post has been liked over 6,000 times since it was shared.