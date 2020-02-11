Gabrielle Union Shares ‘Meet Zaya’ Video After Dwyane Wade’s Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Actress Gabrielle Union is ready to introduce daughter Zaya to the world. Gabrielle shared a video clip to her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon to show her support for the pre-teen after Gabrielle’s husband Dwayne Wade opened up about the family on television earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, retired NBA superstar Dwayne Wade appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his family. In a powerful segment, he opened up about how his child Zaya has come out as transgender. Dwayne noted that he and Gabrielle are proud of Zaya and are proud allies of the LGBTQ+ community. He then shared some of the details of how Zaya came out to the family.

Shortly after the segment of Dwayne talking with Ellen aired, Gabrielle uploaded a new video to Instagram. In the caption, she described Zaya as being loving, whip-smart, and compassionate, and she encouraged people to embrace their children for exactly who they are.

The video clip is less than two minutes long, but it is making a big impact. The clip shows Zaya in a golf cart with dad Dwayne, driving along the course. Zaya is driving and talking about embracing who she is.

Zaya encourages others to be true to themselves, even if they are afraid of being judged.

As Zaya continued, she suggested that there’s not much point to being on this Earth if you’re not going to be true to yourself. Dwayne interjected briefly, prompting Zaya to note that she knows that things can get tough when others don’t react well to these kinds of situations. However, she thinks that people are becoming more accepting these days.

As the video wrapped, Zaya said that it’s worth it to push through the hard times.

“You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself, nice to meet YOU, instead of… I don’t really know who I am, full identity crisis,” Zaya explained.

Gabrielle’s Instagram post went immediately viral. It had more than 1 million views in just two hours, along with more than 215,000 likes and almost 14,000 comments.

“I love this! what incredible parents you are,” noted actress Reese Witherspoon.

“So proud of Zaya,” commented Larsa Pippen.

“This is so needed,” replied Timbaland, who added several prayer emoji.

“So important So impactful So many kids will be inspired by her and her truth,” shared Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

Gabrielle and Dwayne have made it clear that they support Zaya 100 percent as she navigates this journey. Dwayne officially opened up about Zaya coming out as transgender during Tuesday’s appearance with Ellen. However, fans who follow the family have seen snippets of these changes in Zaya’s life in other photos over the past few months.

Dwayne noted that Zaya is now ready to tell the world that she is transgender and it looks like she has a lot of love and support headed her way.