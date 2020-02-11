Aussie Stunner Madi Edwards Rocks Insanely Tight White Dress In Las Vegas: ‘Not Your Baby’

Madi Edwards traveled far from home to snap her most recent social media share. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Edwards was born and raised in Australia, but she regularly travels to the United States and puts on sexy displays for fans with a wide-variety of photos. In the most recent image that was uploaded to her wildly popular page, the social media sensation sizzled.

In the caption of the smoking hot new update, the beauty tagged herself on the Las Vegas strip, where she struck a pose in what appeared to be a hotel room. The blond beauty looked spectacular, wearing her long locks down and slightly waved. She also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lipstick.

Edwards laid across a couch, showing off her gorgeous figure in a tight white dress that had a few cutouts running up the middle. She left little to the imagination, flaunting ample amounts of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned legs. To complete the hot outfit, Edwards rocked a dainty silver necklace as well as a pair of earrings. Even though the update has only been live for a short time, it’s earning the social media star a ton of attention.

So far, the post has racked up over 9,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments and that number only continues to climb as time goes on. While some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looked amazing, countless others gushed over her flawless figure. A few more fans couldn’t find the right words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“Pretty lady today you are shining as a sunlight,” one Instagram user raved, in addition to a series of clapping hand emoji at the end of their post.

“You are one of the best beautiful lady in the world,” a second fan added.

“Looking good girllll,” gushed a third follower, along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another hot look, that time in one that was more up-close and personal. In the snapshot, the bombshell rocked a tiny red dress with a floral pattern. The sexy ensemble tied in the middle and showed off plenty of chest for the Aussie-born beauty’s fans. The post also earned her a ton of attention, receiving over 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments.