Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Would ‘Love’ To Star In A Bravo Spinoff With Her Family After ‘RHOC’ Exit

Vicki Gunvalson can envision her own show with her family.

Vicki Gunvalson would love to star in her own show after announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County last month.

After sharing a photo of herself and her son, Michael Wolfsmith, on her Instagram page days ago, Gunvalson was met with a fan who told her they’d be missing her when the new season begins airing later this year and requestioned she and her family do a show of their own.

“Awww. I’m gonna miss you on TV. Can’t you do a reality show of just you and your kids?” the fan asked.

“I’d love to,” Gunvalson replied, also tagging Andy Cohen and the production company of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Evolution USA.

Right away, several of Gunvalson’s fans and followers got on board with the idea and sent messages directly to Bravo, telling the network that they “need a Vicki show.”

One particular fan pointed out that Kim Zolciak got her own spinoff series with her family after leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta years ago before saying Gunvalson deserved the same.

The fan then explained that it would be a lot of fun to watch Gunvalson prepare for her upcoming wedding to Steve Lodge, who proposed to her last April at their Orange County home, and to see the couple blending their families. After all, the fan continued, it would be nice to see a series about “happiness and family for a change.”

“I’m with you!” another replied.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a rumor surfaced earlier this month in which an insider suggested Gunvalson was banned from appearing on any reality shows for the next year. According to the Radar Online report, Gunvalson, along with Tamra Judge, who also exited The Real Housewives of Orange County last month, had allegedly been banned from joining any other pre-established shows, or new shows, in their contracts with Bravo.

“Vicki and Tamra have a one-year non-compete clause in their contracts,” the insider alleged. “They will have to get special permission to film any other television shows for the next year.”

Upon seeing the report shared on Twitter, however, Gunvalson fought back in a tweet, which read, “Lies.”

Despite Gunvalson’s exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, she has maintained a close friendship with Judge and online, many of their fans and followers have expressed interest in seeing the two of them in their own show.