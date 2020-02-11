Ariel Winter Looks Gorgeous In Low-Cut Top: ‘9 More Production Days Left Until We Wrap Filming’

Ariel Winter’s most recent social media share is making her fans feel a wide-range of emotions. As those who follow the brunette beauty on the platform know, the actress regularly shares glimpses into her life with a wide-variety of images that include modeling shots as well as stills from her hit show Modern Family. In the most recent update, Winter stunned in not just one but three new photos.

In the caption of the post, Winter tagged herself at 20th Century Fox where she shoots the hit show. In the first image in the series, the beauty stood in front of a trailer that read “Alex,” referencing her character from the series. She looked nothing short of flawless, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The sun appeared to be in her eyes and had them closed while wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved.

The social media sensation left little to the imagination in a low-cut red top that showed off a little cleavage. Winter paired the top with a grey cardigan over it. In the second image in the series, the beauty had her eyes wide open, looking straight into the camera with a big smile on her face. The last photo was similar to the first two and showed the beauty in the same outfit but that time she squinted as the sun beat down on her face.

In the caption of the post, Winter told her fans that there are only 9 days left of production before they are done filming Modern Family forever. Within one day of the update going live, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 230,000 likes in addition to well over 1,200 comments. Some fans took to the photos to let Winter know that she looks stunning while countless others expressed their feelings over the hit ABC show coming to an end. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment with emoji instead of words.

“So sad. I honestly enjoyed watching this fun series. Hope Alex and the rest of the Dunphys have a great final season,” one fan commented, adding a sad face to the end of their post.

“NOOOOOO! Thank God for streaming! Gonna miss the Dunphy’s, and Pritchett’s and Cam and Mitch!,” a second follower chimed in with a broken heart emoji.

“Thank you for the years of joy and laughs. You guys have brightened up many days. Love from South Africa,” one more added.