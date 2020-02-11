Russian Bombshell Lily Ermak Flaunts Killer Figure In Skimpy Crocheted Swimsuit While Ice Swimming In Finland

Lily Ermak shared a new update to her Instagram account that showed her 1.5 million fans a bit of her adventurous side.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in a skimpy swimsuit that showcased her voluptuous body.

In the photo, Ermak stood outdoors in front of a ladder that went straight into the water of an ice-covered lake. Far in the background, pine-like vegetation completed the picture. The model posed for the photos while in Finland, as indicated via the geotag she added to the post.

Ermak was about to plunge into the water, which was 2°C or 35°F, she noted in her caption, according to Google Translate. The model and influencer went on to say that ice swimming, a popular practice in the Northern European country, is good for the body if done gradually and consistently.

The brunette beauty rocked a one-piece bathing suit that boasted a brown crocheted fabric. The suit included two thin straps that tied up behind Ermak’s neck. The piece’s top featured small triangles that barely covered her ample chest. The swimsuit also boasted high-cut sides that came up to Ermak’s waist, baring quite a bit of skin on her wide hips.

The skimpy one-piece also had a cutout in the stomach, showcasing a bit of her toned abs. A strap in a light shade of brown wrapped around her waistline, completing the swimsuit. Ermak included a tag in her caption that revealed her one-piece is from Beijo Baby, a brand of handmade swimwear.

Ermak wore her light brown hair in a middle part and pulled back in a tight braid. A few strands were loose at the front, helping frame her face.

In the first photo, Ermak had her gaze down as she smiled. In the second, she tugged at the sides of her swimsuit as she turned her head to the right, looking away from the camera.

The post proved to be a hit with Ermak’s fans. In just a few hours of being published, the photos have garnered more than 31,000 likes and upwards of 340 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to engage with the model, while showering her with compliments.

“You’re fantastic. You’re number one,” one user wrote in English, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Amazing,” replied another fan, including a string of fire emoji after the words.

“Bravo,” a third user chimed in, also topping off the message with a fire emoji.