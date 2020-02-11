Cornel West Says ‘Neo-Fascist Gangster’ Donald Trump Must Be Removed From Office

During a New Hampshire rally for Bernie Sanders of Monday night — ahead of the state’s Tuesday primary — Harvard professor Cornel West took aim at President Donald Trump, who he believes is a “neo-fascist,” Breitbart reports.

“Let the word go forth here and now, we’re on our way to the White House,” West said to the audience of the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham. “And we are going to remove our fellow citizen, a neo-fascist gangster from the White House now in Manchester, he’s got to go. You got to go! You got to go!”

West told the audience not to channel their hatred toward Trump but instead to the things he has purportedly fueled during his time as head of the United States.

“But let us be clear. I don’t — you don’t say that in the spirit of hatred of a person. We hate injustice. We hate exploitation. We hate oppression. We hate domination. We hate contempt. We hate arrogance. We hate condescension.”

The 66-year-old public intellectual — who has endorsed Sanders — explained the neo-fascist label he placed on Trump. According to West, people with such a label believe in the “rule of big military and big money” and focus on dividing people by their class, color, sexual orientation, and religious beliefs. Using these tactics, West believes that neo-fascists like Trump keep ordinary people fighting amongst each other rather than confronting the elites at the top.

Live** from New Hampshire the amazing @ninaturner and @CornelWest

“How important is it that Bernie wins tomorrow?” pic.twitter.com/HTFtPZErlg — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) February 10, 2020

West has expressed his belief that Trump’s movement represents neo-fascism in the past. As The Inquisitr previously reported, West linked the agenda of the Trump White House with white supremacy and said he believes Trump is a racist. He said that the reason Trump — who he believes is a xenophobic narcissist — rose to power is a reflection of a society in spiritual decline.

Despite his harsh view of Trump, he does not believe that the real estate mogul’s rise to power created the current neofascist movement in the country. West believes that the U.S. has always been a white supremacist country with many underlying issues. As for the path forward, he claims that the only way to move past Trump is to band together in solidarity with those struggling.

More recently, West spoke in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. Ahead of canvassing, Yahoo News reports that West fired up Sanders’ volunteers and spoke of others who were Democratic socialists like Sanders, including Martin Luther King Jr., Walt Whitman, Albert Einstein, Helen Keller, and Katharine Lee Bates.